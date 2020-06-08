August 6 COVID-19 case count: Texas reports 306 new deaths, Houston sees single-day high for deaths with 23

The Texas Department of State Health Services also announced 7,598 new coronavirus cases.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 306 new COVID-19 deaths and 7,598 new cases on Thursday, marking the third time that Texas has reported at least 300 new deaths in a day.

When the state changed over to using death certificate data for reporting deaths, the single-day numbers increased significantly.

Texas' seven-day average positivity rate increased for the fifth straight day to 17.05 percent. The previous high was 17.43 percent on July 16. Less than a week ago, it was 12.05 percent on July 31. Since the 31st, the state has seen a decline in daily new viral testing numbers.

The City of Houston reported a single-day high of newly reported deaths with 23. The previous high was 18 on July 31. The city posted 332 new cases, the lowest since July 27, when it reported 325.

In Harris County, outside the city of Houston, health officials reported 673 new cases and 13 deaths. The 13 deaths is also single-day high.

NEW: #COVID__19 cases, deaths in @HoustonTX -- 332 is the lowest since July 27, with 325. 23 newly reported deaths is a single-day high for the city. The previous high was 18 on July 31. @KHOU #KHOU11 #coronavirus https://t.co/ATUHyhlRcb — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) August 6, 2020

"#Texas is showing positive signs with fewer new cases and hospitalizations, but a new spike in cases could overwhelm Texas hospitals," DSHS wrote in a tweet.

Through the first six days in August, Texas is averaging 7,845 new cases a day. In July, the worst month of the pandemic in Texas so far, the state averaged about 8,100 cases a day.