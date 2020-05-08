August 5 COVID-19 case count: Houston, Harris County surpass 800 total deaths, 80,000 new cases

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases and 235 newly reported deaths statewide on Wednesday.

Texas' seven-day average positivity rate jumped from 13.88 percent on Aug. 3 to 15.58 percent on Aug. 4, which means for every seven people tested, more than one is positive for coronavirus.

The number of people getting tested statewide is showing a downward trend. Last week (July 27 to August 2), the state averaged roughly 61,528 viral tests per day. On Aug. 3, the state reported roughly 58,300 tests and another roughly 52,700 on Tuesday.

Houston reported 709 new cases and 14 newly reported deaths, bringing the city's death total for 503.

Harris County, outside of the city of Houston, reported 662 new cases and three newly reported deaths, bringing the county's total to 302 deaths.

These totals bring Houston and Harris County combined to 805 deaths and 80,914 cases since the pandemic began.

The Houston Health Department reports its positivity rate is roughly 17 percent: for every six people tested, more than one is positive.

Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said Tuesday they are seeing lower numbers of people coming to get tested at both Houston and Harris County sites. He said the 17 percent positivity rate is too high for contact tracers to keep up with.