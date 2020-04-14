Harris County opened up two coronavirus mobile testing sites today: one in Tomball the other in the Cloverleaf area of east Harris County.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia was at the Cloverleaf site today.

“I don't want anyone who has any concerns about their health believing that they do not have access to a testing site," Garcia said.



People cannot just show up to these testing sites; they have to register through Harris County Public Health online at readyharris.org or by calling the Harris County COVID-19 resource line at 832-927-7575.



You'll be screened, then given a code, which you'll need to be tested.



The mobile sites can test up to 100 people a day. After several days, they will move to other locations.



Health officials are trying to get the testing closer to more neighborhoods throughout the county.

"As we see an increase in testing, we're gonna see an increase in positive numbers. And we know that can be scary, but at the same time, we want to identify where people are and do what we can to really work through this pandemic," says Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Health.

