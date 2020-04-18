HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — These are different times were seeing now. Playgrounds and schools are empty, kids are cooped up inside.

But just because most of the world outside has come to a stop doesn’t mean child abuse has.

“Unfortunately during times of crisis child abuse does not stop but sometimes increases. Because children are in unique situations and are more vulnerable,” said Kerry McCracken the executive director of Children’s Assessment Center.

April is child abuse prevention month and agencies across the state of Texas are warning people to report any abuse you might not see.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for any unexplained injuries, even if it’s through virtual classes or FaceTime dates, and report anything suspicious to law enforcement and child protective services.

“I am afraid that what I am going to see as these kiddos get back in the school in the fall and start having safe people to talk to, we are going to see a huge influx in cases,” said Shanna Redwine with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

One other risk they want to warn parents about are online predators since kids are spending much more time online.

Before Harris County's stay-at-home order was issued in March, the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force did an undercover sting an arrested 10 men who thought they were meeting with a 14- year-old girl.

Flyer

TIPS

“The kids are cooped up at home. They don’t have a lot to do. Social media is that outlet and that is why parents have to be involved in that social media platform—now more than ever,” said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

You can view tips offered by the constable's office here:

For more information on how to report abuse you can contact the Department of Family and Protective Services.