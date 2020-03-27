HOUSTON — Earlier this week, we broke the story of 750,000 medical masks sitting in a Houston warehouse, allegedly up for auction.

On Friday, we were there when Harris County officials seized the masks and other supplies in southeast Houston.

The auction house is currently under investigation by the Texas attorney general for alleged price gouging. County officials say the majority of the masks are in poor condition and they’re not sure if they’ll be able to be used.

If still usable, Harris County plans to buy them.

