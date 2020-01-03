HOUSTON — The coronavirus is having a major effect on Texas’ quinceañera industry — but not in the way you might think.

The parties are still going on, but the supplies are short.

“All of the materials are pretty much from China,” said Quinceañera Expo director Jose Medrano.

Medrano said vendors are having a tough time getting what they need because most of the decorations, fabrics, table settings, lights and dresses are made and shipped from China.

“We’re getting notices that a lot of the dresses might not be in stock because of the fabric,” said dressmaker Ramon Garcia. “Now we can see how vulnerable we are when things like that happen far from where we are at.”

Medrano said it could be a busy year for him. He said that since the off-the-rack dresses made in China will not be shipped in time for many girls’ parties, they will have to get custom-made dresses instead.

He said prices for custom-made dresses are at least four times the price of the dresses made in China.

Houston event planner Hector Elizalde said he's concerned and has had to issue refunds to customers.

“We’re worried. I’m pretty sure everybody here is worried,” Elizalde said Sunday at Houston’s Quinceañera Expo in downtown. “We’re having China holding us back. We have delayed orders that we promised customers they would get here on time, and they’re not getting here on time.”

No vendor could say when they expect their shipments to return to normal, however, some say it could be a year or longer.

Their advice for teens who are planning quinceañeras is to begin early because if something is not already in stock in the United States, it may not arrive anytime in the foreseeable future.

Vendors said quinceañeras cost a minimum of around $15,000 and say they have seen some families spend in excess of $500,000.

