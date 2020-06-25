What does hospital surge capacity mean?

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Texas, let's take a look at what the term really means.

HOUSTON — A hospital’s surge capacity is its ability to expand the number of intensive care beds in a crisis.

There are different types of surge capacity: sustainable surge and emergency surge.

Sustainable surge is what we’re approaching in Houston with new COVID-19 cases.

By law, all hospitals must have a plan for sustainable surge—up to 20 percent above capacity. Sustainable surge capacity calls for repurposing normal and emergency room beds into ICU beds. Those beds must also have a ventilator and other special patient-monitoring equipment. Staff must also be trained on how to use the equipment.

Emergency surge capacity is where Greater Houston could be headed if we continue to see the spike in coronavirus cases.

Emergency surge capacity means hospitals have exceeded the extra 20 percent ICU capacity they plan for. In that case, hospitals start putting two ICU patients in one room.

Hospitals must look at converting rooms not typically used for treating patients to care for those who are critically ill.

Nurses also have to care for more patients than normal.

READ MORE COVID-19 NEWS

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna