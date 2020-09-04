HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

APRIL 9 4:45 a.m. — Models show the US peak will come Sunday: There are 432,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 14,817 deaths and 23,906 recoveries. A forecast model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, now predicts the U.S. peak will come sooner and with fewer deaths. IHME now predicts the the highest number of deaths in one day in the U.S. will happen Sunday with a projected 2,212. But there are factors of uncertainty that could put that number as high as 5,000, and the model assumes social distancing measures continue to be practiced. Read more national/world headlines here.

APRIL 9 4:30 a.m. — Shares have risen in Europe and Asia after a 3.4% overnight rally on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Hong Kong and ended flat in Tokyo. Investors seem reassured by signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas, despite expectations of further bad news on U.S. employment. A meeting of oil producers planned for Thursday also has raised hopes energy companies might get some relief in the form of production cuts to help support crude prices. Read more national/world headlines here.

APRIL 9 4 a.m. — South Korea says at least 74 people who had been diagnosed as recovered from the new coronavirus tested positive for the second time after they were released from hospitals. Read more national/world headlines here.

APRIL 9 4 a.m. — The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years -- not including the days immediately after 9/11 -- as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago. Read more national/world headlines here.

APRIL 8 10:05 p.m. — A Madison High School staff member who handed out laptops has tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston Independent School District is asking all parents and students who picked up laptops from March 23 through April 6 to self-quarantine. The staff member is recovering at home and all other staff are being asked to self-quarantine. Read more here.

APRIL 8 9:48 p.m. — To honor Houston’s first responders, the Astros Foundation donated nearly 500 pizzas to all of the city’s fire stations this week. That pizza fed the 4,000 Houston firefighters who are on the front lines as the city combats the COVID-19 pandemic. “Providing lunch is a small way for us to say thank you to so many of the first responders in our city,” said Astros owner Jim Crane. “They truly are our unsung heroes. We wanted to show them how much they are appreciated.” Read more here

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

