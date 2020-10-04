HOUSTON — A senior living facility in Houston has quarantined some residents after multiple employees and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a memo sent posted online, The Buckingham said 10 people have contracted COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, including eight residents and two employees. The facility plans to release updated numbers tonight and expects more positive cases.

The facility is located in west Houston near Westheimer and South Voss.

All positive cases have come from one area of the facility known as The Plaza, said Executive Director James Kneen in that Thursday evening memo, an area that provides around-the-clock skilled-nursing care. The Plaza is currently under quarantine and staff caring for infected residents are wearing personal protection equipment.

“There is some reason to believe these cases are contained to one portion of the community,” Kneen said. “I know these are uncertain times, and it’s that much more impactful with the virus in our community. Please rest assured we continue to take every step and measure we can to mitigate further exposure and risk to The Buckingham family.”

In addition to quarantining the affected area, the facility is requiring everyone wear masks and has halted all new admissions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

