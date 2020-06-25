Staffer for Houston-area congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19

The employee of Sheila Jackson Lee's Houston district office is in self-quarantine.

HOUSTON — A staff member for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s district office in Houston has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Jackson Lee announced Wednesday.

The employee, who wasn’t identified, developed symptoms consistent with the virus and was immediately tested, her office said. Other staff members will be tested, as well.

Other members of her office have reached out to those with whom the employee may have come in contact.

“The office will continue its constituent services by telephone and email while ensuring social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing,” her office said in a statement Wednesday night. "We wish our staff member a safe and speedy recovery."

Jackson Lee, a Democrat, has served the 18th District of Texas since 1995.

There are more than 38,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Greater Houston area as of Wednesday night.

MORE ABOUT COVID-19 IN GREATER HOUSTON

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna