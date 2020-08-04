HOUSTON — Passover is a major holiday for Jewish Americans that starts with a Seder dinner at sundown.

“One of the central themes of a Seder are the four questions. The first of the four questions is, 'Why is this night different from all other nights?'” said Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff with Chabad of Uptown

Lazaroff says the answer is easy this year with COVID-19 forcing the community to stay at home.

Synagogues are adapting to connect online.

Congregation Beth Israel has shared its Seder dinner on YouTube.

Families isolated at home are adapting, too.

Raana Bell says this will be the first time celebrating Passover without extended family.

“We’re hoping we can use technology to connect with our family who is staying in Maryland, my sister who is here and my parents who are here as well,” said Bell.

To keep more people safe at home, Houston Catering Concepts delivered over 1,000 Passover meals across Houston.

Chabad of Uptown made Seder-to-go kits, too, giving them to hundreds of home bound and isolated members of community.

Although Passover may look different this year, the meaning behind it can still be honored.

“If you don’t get all the prayers exactly right, you don’t get all the traditions exactly right – that’s the most important thing: eat the matzah,” Chaim said.

He says celebrating in isolation doesn’t mean you’re alone.

“Through all of our religions, whatever it is people are celebrating right now, we need a time to celebrate. We need something good to look for in the future and something that unites us and gives us common ground,” Bell said.