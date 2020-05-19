A Houston hospital is using a heart patch to monitor COVID-19

It's known as VitalPatch, a tool recently given emergency approval by the FDA to combat the coronavirus.

HOUSTON — As the fight against the novel coronavirus continues, doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital are turning to a Band-Aid-sized tool to monitor the virus.

Known as VitalPatch, doctors place the device over a patient’s heart. Patients are then sent home and the patch monitors for symptoms: cough, fever, respiratory problems and an elevated heart rate. That information is then sent back to hospital staff who can monitor those symptoms in real time.

VitalPatch was originally designed for heart monitoring, but the Federal Drug Administration recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization that allows it to track COVID-19 symptoms.

Peter Van Haur, CEO of Houston Methodist, said that by monitoring patients at home allows the hospital to save beds for those in need.

So far, 20,000 VitalPatches have been ordered to track COVID-19 across the globe, including in New York and New Jersey.

