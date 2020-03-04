HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is relaunching its food distribution sites after a brief hiatus.

The district, partnering with the Houston Food Bank, will provide 500 boxed meals at all of its sites beginning Monday.

The sites are below:

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort St., 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 9 a.m.

Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont St., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 11 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Drive, 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St., 9 a.m.

Woodson PK-5, 10720 Southview St., 9 a.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 11 a.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.

People who arrive at the sites must have a staff member fill out an emergency food assistance program form for them. Those who drive will then have a box of food placed in their trunk. Those who walk will be given a box of food.

HISD said it's working to limit the amount of contact between people at the sites to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, headaches and stomach issues.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

