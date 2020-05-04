HOUSTON, Texas — The threat of coronavirus is impacting families across the region.

It includes undocumented immigrants who are now dealing with the ripple effects of "Stay Home, Work Safe" orders.

Cesar Espinosa, executive director of immigration rights organization FIEL said, efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus is hurting this vulnerable group.

“For the immigration community in general, this is defining moment for us,” Espinosa said.

He said many have been left without jobs and some who continue to work are afraid of getting sick.

Espinosa said, “Because their employers are telling them to do so and out of fear they’re intimidating workers to do things that are unsafe or that may not be acceptable.”

Espinosa said they’ve received calls from a few of them asking things like, “Is it safe to rewash N95 masks?”

When it comes to feeling sick and getting help, he doesn’t know to what extent undocumented immigrants are being affected.

However, he does know people are scared of being turned over to authorities or worried about how seeking medical attention will affect their future status.

“It could affect them in public charge and public charge is the Trump administration guidelines that said that if people were to seek help then they could potentially be barred from applying for immigration benefits,” he said.

Harris County asks anyone showing symptoms to get help regardless of their immigration status.

Also, Espinosa said like other disasters that have affected the city of Houston, it’s going to take grassroots efforts to help undocumented immigrants.

He said, “Unfortunately, though this is something that’s going to have a long lasting impact and we don’t know what kind of help we’re going to be able to provide but a lot of people are already stepping up.”

He said if they’re left to fend for themselves recovery efforts could take longer and it’s important to remember that we are all in this together.

“We need to take care of each other. And just like Houston, we need to come together during these hard times,” Espinosa said. “We came together during Harvey and we will together prevail.”

