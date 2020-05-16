How COVID-19 has impacted nursing homes in Greater Houston

State data released Friday reveal the virus' impact on area nursing home and assisted living facilities.

New state data released Friday show the impact of the novel coronavirus on Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In Greater Houston, 120 facilities have confirmed cases with more than 800 positive cases.

In all, a total of 75 nursing homes in the area have at least a positive case. There are 675 residents who have tested positive and 148 recoveries. There have been 110 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes in the area.

Meanwhile, there are 46 local assisted living facilities and 162 residents who have tested positive. Of those, 67 residents have recovered from the virus. Another 30 have died.

One of the first reported outbreaks locally was at The Resort in Texas City. The senior-living facility had 83 residents and staff test positive for coronavirus at the beginning of April.

An earlier investigation by KHOU 11 Investigates found that nearly half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were linked to long-term care facilities.

State data show that:

Nursing homes

311 have a confirmed case

3,011 residents tested positive

494 have recovered

490 have died

Assisted living facilites

112 have a confirmed case

382 residents tested positive

116 have recovered

95 have died