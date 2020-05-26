Houston-area hospitals receiving more remdesivir to combat COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing another 75 cases of the antiviral drug in Greater Houston.

Editor's note: The above video is from April 30, 2020, when it was announced a site for the clinical trial was being held in Houston.

More Houston-area hospitals will receive the antiviral drug remdesivir to help patients fighting the novel coronavirus.

The drug has shown to help shorten the average recovery time from 15 days to 11 in early clinical trials when compared to patients receiving a placebo.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing another 75 cases of the drug to 27 local hospitals. It earlier had handed out 57 cases to Greater Houston hospitals.

“Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.

Area counties receiving the drug include:

Brazoria (2)

Fort Bend (3)

Galveston (14)

Harris (50)

Matagorda (1)

Montgomery (3)

Walker (2)

DSHS distributes cases of the drug based on the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in each county.