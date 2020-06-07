Houston city leaders addressing COVID-19 spike and hospitalizations | Live now

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Dr. David Persse, Chief Sam Pena and HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor is warning hospitals could be overwhelmed in about two weeks if the city can’t get COVID-19 under control.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Dr. David Persse, Chief Sam Pena and HPD Chief Art Acevedo are addressing the media about the situation now. You can watch live in the video window above.

Both Turner and and Harris County Lina Hidalgo have said hospitals are seeing an exponential increase in hospitalizations for the virus.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases may go up and down for several reasons, like testing. But Texas Medical Center officials say the daily trends show an objective view of how the virus is impacting the hospitals.

The TMC’s latest trends are current as of yesterday. The numbers are averaged out over 7 days. They show new COVID-19 hospital admissions growing at just under seven percent daily.

It’s the seventh straight week those daily average hospitalizations have risen system-wide.

The number of COVID patients in ICU grew at an average of just over four percent.

But TMC graphs show the hospitals still have just over 3,000 unused beds and can add more capacity if needed.