FBISD graduate, guest test positive for COVID-19 after attending graduation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend ISD senior and their guest have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a graduation ceremony June 5.
The school district said they were sitting in the yellow section during the ceremony. All people they’ve come in contact with have been notified, according to the district, and neither were experiencing symptoms at the time.
The 14-day incubation period for anyone exposed is June 19.
District officials ask that you monitor your health and contact your doctor if you begin to experience symptoms.
“FBISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed,” district officials said.
Dickinson High School also reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at its graduation on June 4.
