HOUSTON — For people always on the go, these days can be extra challenging.

Don’t tell Damon West that, though.

His message to everyone is “Be a Coffee Bean,” and it’s usually delivered in front of rooms full of hundreds of people.

Now, his audience is of the digital variety -- a measure he’s had to take due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know what it’s like to go into a lockdown," West said. "The first rule when you’re in a lockdown is you have to do your time and not let your time do you."

West spent seven years in prison. Since then, he’s taken it upon himself to show people a new way forward with public speeches and published books.

Lisa Spain, a former teacher, partnered with West to get him in front of any teacher or coach willing to listen.

“You know the response has been phenomenal,” Spain said. “Teachers are like, 'Holy cow, I have not been in prison but look what I can do right where I’m at right now.'"

“You’ve got to figure out a routine,” says West. “First of all, get up every day the same time you usually get up -- we’re not sleeping in, this is not a vacation, this is still work -- and you have to go on living your life”

A small portion of a person's day seemingly well spent for many who have already heard his message.

“When there is a huge negative thing, there is a huge opportunity as well,” West said. “One of my favorite quotes is, 'When it’s dark enough, you can seen the sun.'"

Spain says she’s having trouble keeping up with the demand from educators across the country that want to tune in to his free, daily chats but she welcomes even more.

If you’d like to be a part of it, just contact her at lspain@lyleds.com.

