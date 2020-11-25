COVID-19 patient survives double lung transplant in Houston

Damage to Thomas Steele's lungs had become so severe, doctors were forced to perform a double lungs transplant surgery.

HOUSTON — Thomas Steele is thankful for a gift too often taken for granted— a healthy pair of lungs.

Steele, who is only in his early 50s, was hospitalized with a severe case of coronavirus that resulted in him needing a double lung transplant. He is the first double lung transplant patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, and one of just a few survivors across Texas.

Steele was finally discharged Monday, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

He contracted the virus over the summer while in his hometown of New Braunfels. In the beginning, Steele expected to have mild symptoms. He had no preexisting conditions and didn't fit the usual description of those with life-threatening coronavirus cases.

He couldn't imagine what was ahead.

Hospitalized at The Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, his condition worsened into severe COVID-19 symptoms and pneumonia.

He was placed on ECMO, which is the next step doctors turn to for respiratory support when a ventilator isn't enough. It's an intricate system that provides patients with a mechanical heart and lungs while the body heals.

Steel was on ECMO for more than two months, the hospital said. His once healthy lungs suffered so much damage while his body fought COVID-19 that he was transplanted on Oct. 21 at Houston Methodist.

Steele admits he wasn't diligent in following coronavirus guidelines, but following an intensive three-month hospital stay, he is warning others to take the pandemic seriously.

While he survived the coronavirus and a double lung transplant surgery, Steele has a long road ahead of him as he continues to recover.