Dickinson HS principal warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at graduation ceremony

An employee who attended the June 4 ceremony has since tested positive for the virus.

DICKINSON, Texas — Graduates and guests who attended Dickinson High School’s graduation ceremony may have come in contact with an employee who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, principal Billye Smith said the employee could have come in contact with people during the ceremony on June 4. Smith didn’t name the employee or how they were involved in the ceremony.

“Dickinson ISD took many health and safety precautions at the ceremony to limit COVID-19 exposure, including social distancing of graduates and guests, a limit of two guest tickets per senior, encouraging guests and graduates to wear face masks, providing hand sanitizer in several areas and regularly disinfecting stadium restrooms,” Smith said.

The high school is closed through June 19, Smith said, as the campus is cleaned.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the closure of our school may cause,” Smith said.

Health officials in the Greater Houston area warn that coronavirus cases are "moving in the wrong direction" as the state continues reopening.

Dr. David Persse, who leads the Houston Health Department, said while it's understandable people might be feeling COVID-19 fatigue, "it's troubling at the same time because the virus is not gone," he said, "and the virus will take advantage of our desires to go back to life the way it was."