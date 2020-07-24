Judge Hidalgo, Mayor Turner to make coronavirus announcement today | Watch live here at 11:30 am.

You can watch the press conference live on this page or KHOU 11 News.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be having a press conference Friday to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19 in the Greater Houston area.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, the Houston Health Department reported 919 new COVID-19 cases in the city. It is the eighth time this month the city has reported at least 900 new cases in a single day.

So far through July, Houston is averaging 832 new cases per day. In June, the city averaged 429 new cases per day.

According to Turner and Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse, the city's positivity rate currently stands at about 25 percent.

Texas' Department of State Health Services reported 9,507 new COVID-19 cases and 173 new coronavirus deaths Thursday.

Thursday's death total makes the eighth time in the month of July that DSHS reported at least 100 deaths in a single day. It is the twelfth time in July that the state reported at least 90 COVID-19 deaths in a day.