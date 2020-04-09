Here’s how many coronavirus cases have been reported at Texas colleges

More than 51,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported at colleges nationwide. We took a closer look at how colleges in Texas are doing.

HOUSTON — As U.S. colleges ramped up for the fall semester, fighting to control the coronavirus was top of mind. But it hasn’t been easy.

Alarming numbers from the New York Times show more than 51,000 COVID-19 cases had been reported by colleges across the country as of Sept. 3. The numbers come from more than 1,500 colleges being tracked by the NYT.

It's all but impossible to keep COVID-19 off campuses but it's not for lack of trying.

Some universities offer only remote learning while others have banned big parties and even canceled football season.

Masks are a must at Texas universities and social distancing is required.

But enforcing the rules for tens of thousands of students is a challenge, to say the least.

We looked at coronavirus cases at many colleges across the Lone Star State, based on numbers from their websites.

The methods of tracking cases vary widely with some totals dating back to March, while others are only listing cases from this semester. Some websites are updated daily, others weekly.

The numbers include students and staff who have tested positive. When available, we included the number of active cases and the positivity rate.

Here’s how the schools stacked up, as of September 4.

Texas Christian University

TCU has had 965 total cases of COVID-19 since March

244 active cases on Sept. 4

Positivity rate unavailable

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M in College Station had 747 cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 30

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate: 11.6%

Baylor University

Baylor has had 759 cases since Aug. 1

522 active

Positivity rate: 10.8%

Texas Tech University

Texas Tech has had 671 total cases since August 3

477 active cases

Positivity rate unavailable

University of Texas

UT-Austin has had 600 cases since March 1

Number of active cases unavailable

Positivity rate unavailable

Texas State University

Texas State has had 277 cases since March 1

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate unavailable

Sam Houston State University

SHSU has had 206 cases since Aug. 20

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate unavailable

Southern Methodist University

SMU has had 203 cases since June 15

156 active cases

Positivity rate unavailable

University of Houston

UH has had 189 cases on its main campus since March 20

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate not available

Prairie View University

Prairie View has had 111 cases since March 11

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate unavailable

Rice University

Rice has had 84 cases since March 3

Active cases unavailable

Positivity rate: .12%

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern reports one case, according to the NYT

TSU is online learning only until Sept. 14

Houston Baptist University

No records found on HBU website