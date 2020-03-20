HOUSTON, Texas — Support groups are struggling to cope with coronavirus since gatherings over 10 people are highly discouraged.

"Derek" is among those still gathering in person at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting place we decided to keep anonymous.

"I think in-person is what I need," said "Derek." "I need to hear the message and see the message.”

However, his group did decide to carry on with new rules.

They include breaking up into separate areas if needed.

Meanwhile, The Houston Recovery Center’s website has links to many other meetings now happening online only or through remote access apps.

"A group is a meaningful way that people provide peer-to-peer support,” said Houston Area Women's Center CEO Emilee Whitehurst.

The HAWC decided to cancel all group meetings and no longer accept walk-ins out of an abundance of caution.

Whitehurst said it's a shame, but necessary.

"On a weekly basis, we sometimes have up to 40 groups," said Whitehurst. "That’s a huge way that people stay connected and support each other.”

The women’s center’s 24/7 hotline remains active along with its emergency shelter.

It's concerned domestic violence incidents could rise as more people stay home and confined with possible abusers.

"So, if you are experiencing a situation that is scary or harmful, please reach out to our number or the police,” said Whitehurst.

Meanwhile, everyone hopes coronavirus is contained so they can concentrate on other issues.

"I want them to get it under control and get back to normal,” said "Derek."

Here are some links concerning how support group's are handling coronavirus:

