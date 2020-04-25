Coronavirus concerns linger in Houston amid Gov. Abbott's expected announcement on reopening

As retail to-go kicks off, and Gov. Abbott is expected to announce restaurants and hair salons can open in May, there’s still concern in Houston.

HOUSTON — Another major announcement is expected Monday on what businesses can re-open in Texas, but local leaders say moving too fast without the proper testing puts people at risk.

“You know, I think that’s a gradual process. There’s no on, off, yes, no question to that,” said Dr. Marc Boom, President and CEO of Houston Methodist. “I’m fairly certain we’ve reached the peak. We seem to be coming down the peak, but plateauing."

As retail to-go kicks off, and Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce restaurants and hair salons can open in May, even with people wearing masks and social distancing, there’s still concern in Houston.

“The virus is still not under control, so you can open up, so you’re flying, but you are flying blindly," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Flying blind, because the City of Houston is only testing around 1,000 people a day. The mayor said he wants to see that number at least triple.

However, hospitalizations are down and there are now empty beds. The governor said his plan to re-open Texas will vary county by county, depending on the data.

“If we were all to run off and go back to the way life used to be, there would be significant risk of a rapid second curve that could be way worse than the first curve," Dr. Boom said.

He said don’t expect things to return to normal for quite some time. Dr. Boom told KHOU 11 it will be a very different world until there’s a vaccine.

