Coronavirus cases through May 15: What's the trend?

On Friday, we saw the most deaths reported in a single day for the Greater Houston area – a total of 16. The highest number to date was 15 on April 10.

HOUSTON — We've been busy analyzing COVID-19 case numbers to help you better understand just where we are in all of this.

Statewide, we saw the second-highest number of deaths reported Friday at 56. On Thursday, we set the record with 58 new deaths reported.

It’s important to remember – as KHOU 11 Investigates found – some counties are taking as much as a week and a half to report deaths from the virus.