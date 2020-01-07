Coronavirus cases through June 30: Texas sets single-day highs in new cases, hospitalizations

6,533 COVID-19 patients are in Texas hospitals, a single-day high.

HOUSTON — Texas on Tuesday reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases.

It's a record-high for the state. There were 6,795 cases documented across the state Tuesday, up significantly from Monday's 4,288 reported cases.

But not all counties reported numbers on Monday, so Tuesday’s numbers could reflect a two-day total in certain counties. Wednesday's numbers will be more telling.

There are 6,533 COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals, which is a single-day record in Texas for hospitalizations. It's 620 more hospitalizations than Monday and more than double the number of hospitalizations from 10 days ago.

The statewide positivity rate is also up to 14.02 percent.

Locally, the Houston area had 1,265 new reported cases Tuesday, which is the lowest weekday total in 10 days.

Brazoria County added 100 new cases Tuesday, and up until then, had never added more than 100 civilian cases in a day. There is only one higher day for the county, a day in which it reported a spike in prison cases.

Galveston County reported its second-highest single-day total with 231 cases. It’s the third time in a week the county has added more than 200 cases.