x
Skip Navigation

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus cases through July 6: Looking at the numbers immediately after the holiday weekend

Numbers may be a little bit misleading coming off a holiday weekend.

HOUSTON — A look at the local coronavirus numbers requires context these days.

One reason is that the Fourth of July weekend may be a bit misleading because testing and reporting were both affected by the holiday.

The entire Houston area reported 1,923 new cases on Monday.

Credit: KHOU

The state of Texas passed a grim milestone. After adding 5,318 cases on Monday, the state is now reporting more than 200,000 cases for the first time. It took until June 19 to reach 100,000 cases, and just 17 days later, we are now at more than 200,000. It's worth noting that a spokesperson said Monday's reported number may be low due to the holiday weekend.

Credit: KHOU

Texas also broke another record when it comes to hospitalizations. The state reported nearly 8,700 new hospital patients fighting COVID-19. It's one of the reasons why many local leaders are keeping such a close eye on the number of available hospital beds.

Credit: KHOU

RELATED: Coronavirus map: See where cases are in Texas and the Houston area

RELATED: Coronavirus cases through July 3: Fewer counties report cases as holiday weekend begins

RELATED: Coronavirus cases through July 2: Texas hits record high in hospitalizations with 7,382 patients