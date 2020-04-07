Coronavirus cases through July 3: Fewer counties report cases as holiday weekend begins

Only eight of Greater Houston’s 20 counties reported Friday because of the holiday weekend.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston area reported 1,708 new coronavirus cases Friday, which is lower than what we have seen the last couple days. But only eight of the region’s 20 counties reported Friday because of the holiday weekend.

Statewide, Texas continues to show high numbers of coronavirus cases. 7,550 new cases were reported Friday. But the number does not include multiple areas not reporting data today.

Hospitalizations statewide hit another record Friday with more than 7,600. That is a 406 percent increase from Memorial Day. It is one of the reasons Gov. Greg Abbott has imposed a mask mandate ahead of the holiday weekend.

There are some local trends to come out of Friday’s numbers as well. Brazoria County reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the third time this week. Harris County reported 440 new cases, the third-highest increase the county has reported during the pandemic. Harris County’s second-highest and highest days were Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.