Coronavirus cases through July 2: Texas hits record high in hospitalizations with 7,382 patients

7,382 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Texas hospitals, topping Wednesday’s record of 6,904.

HOUSTON — Texas shattered another record Thursday, this time with COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state reported 7,382 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Texas hospitals, topping Wednesday’s record of 6,904.

Texas’ daily case count was down Thursday, but not by much. The state reported 7,915 new COVID-19 cases, 161 fewer than Wednesday.

The Houston area saw fewer new cases Thursday, but not by much. There were 1,985 new cases reported in Greater Houston. Brazoria County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 106 civilians and five prisoners, the highest civilian increase for the county.

Matagorda County reported 67 new cases Thursday, the biggest increase by far for the county. Galveston County had more than 200 new cases for the third-straight day.