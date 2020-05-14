Coronavirus cases through May 12: What does the trend show?

As of May 12, the 19-county region that we're watching hasn't seen an increase in daily cases.

HOUSTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Houston area is holding steady.

We're keeping up with those numbers and tracking the trends for you each day. Looking at the numbers, it appears our 19-county wide region has plateaued, continuing to hover around the same daily case count. Wednesday was no different.

Area-wide, health officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with six more deaths.

But we're learning in our efforts to better put these numbers in context for you that that the deaths reported are often more than a week and a half old.

Reporter Cheryl Mercedes explains why we don’t get the number of deaths more quickly.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.