HOUSTON — Health officials are monitoring another senior living facility after at least one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brookdale Shadowlake in west Houston confirmed the news to KHOU on Tuesday afternoon. In a news release, a spokesperson said, “We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents.”

The spokesperson didn’t clarify how many people associated with the facility have tested positive, nor if they’re residents or employees.

The facility said it’s notified all residents and their family members.

There have been at least four outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at senior living facilities in the Greater Houston area.

There were 83 residents and employees who tested positive at The Resort in Texas City.

More than a dozen residents at The Conservatory at Alden Bridge in The Woodlands tested positive for the virus, leading to an immediate shelter-in-place for the senior living apartment complex. Four of those residents have died.

Fourteen residents and employees tested positive for COVID-19 at The Buckingham in west Houston, including nine residents and five staff members.

And 34 residents and staff tested positive at the LaPorte Healthcare Center in La Porte.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, headaches and stomach issues.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.