Texas: More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,100 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 65,329 people have recovered.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 5,700 cases have been reported and at least 109 people have died. At least 4,069 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 1,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 640 people have recovered from the virus.



6:30 p.m. – Travis County on Saturday reported another death from COVID-19 and 418 new confirmed cases, the highest single-day number the county has reported since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 5,704 cases and 109 deaths, while at least 4,069 people have recovered from the virus.

Travis County reports 172 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, with 71 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

3:20 p.m. – TABC has suspended the alcohol permits of two Austin bars found to have been breaking social distancing rules.

TABC said Buford's Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

The reported violations were part of the second night of the TABC's Operation Safe Open to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they're following protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19. Requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

3:15 p.m. – In a letter on Saturday morning, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said because of increased infections in the city, you're three times as likely to catch the virus today as you were two weeks ago.

The mayor urged residents to take precautions seriously.

"On our current trajectory, we could reach a point in about four weeks where we have to choose between returning to sheltering at home or watching as our hospitals get overwhelmed and we suffer many preventable deaths," he said.

2 p.m. – Hays County is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 1,608. Of those, 1,214 are still active. At least 389 people have recovered from coronavirus in Hays County. Five have died.

7 a.m. – The Financial Literacy Coalition of Central Texas (FLCCT), the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association (USHCA) and the Austin Latino Coalition are hosting a free COVID-19 testing site to support construction workers from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 5909 Reicher Dive in Austin.

FLCCT will cover the cost of free PCR and antibody testing for 300 frontline construction industry workers identified by the USHCA. The workers will also receive financial assistance and PPE, including masks.