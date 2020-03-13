AUSTIN, Texas — Two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Austin-Travis County have been confirmed by Austin Public Health (APH) early Friday morning. City leaders urged the Austin-area public to not "panic," but to prepare and practice personal hygiene.

The City of Austin said both cases are not believed to be community spread. This means the illness did not come from an infected person that they came in contact with, health officials said. "Presumptive positive" means that a specimen tested locally and is positive, but the result has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the patients is a man in his 60s who is currently hospitalized, Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County interim medical authority, confirmed at a press conference Friday. He was transferred from a different, rural hospital in a different region before he was diagnosed in Austin, APH said. He is currently in the intensive care unit.

The other patient is a woman in her 30s who is quarantined at a home in Austin, Escott said. The woman, who is not an Austin native, is believed to have contracted the virus in Houston.

Neither of the cases is connected. Both patients' tests were sent to a state lab, and Escott said one of the test results was received within about 12 hours. As the APH consistently monitors the patients, officials said the department is working around the clock to figure out who the patients may have come into contact with.

“This is concerning but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” Escott said. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”

"Now is not the time to panic, but to begin preparing," said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. She said now is the time to do what "our mommas" taught us, and practice good hygiene.

APH said the public is encouraged to limit the spread of the disease by following these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Escott said, "we have people around the world trying to identify a medication" or a vaccine. Until then, he said, the community must use their strongest defenses: Wash your hands, don't touch your face, cough into your elbow and stay home if you're sick.

According to APH, Austin-Travis County is now in Phase 3 of its five-phase plan as followed:

Phase 1: Persons Under Monitoring

Phase 2: Persons Under Investigation (Testing in Progress)

Phase 3: Confirmed Case (No Person-to-Person spread)

Phase 4: Limited Person-to-Person Spread (Close/Household Contacts)

Phase 5: Person-to-Person Spread in the Community

On Thursday, the City extended the local disaster declaration over coronavirus concerns through April 5. The declaration clears the way for overtime pay for public health employees and opens funding for additional resources if needed, such as 24-hour operations.

Austin Public Health leaders are working to "enhance community preparedness" and are evaluating additional protections for the community.

"At this time, we have not made any additional changes to current regulations around mass gatherings or other public health standards but will keep the public updated if this information changes," the City of Austin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

