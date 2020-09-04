To honor Houston’s first responders, the Astros Foundation donated nearly 500 pizzas to all of the city’s fire stations this week.

That pizza fed the 4,000 Houston firefighters who are on the front lines as the city combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Providing lunch is a small way for us to say thank you to so many of the first responders in our city,” said Astros owner Jim Crane. “They truly are our unsung heroes. We wanted to show them how much they are appreciated.”

The Astros Foundation also held a donation drive for personal protective equipment, or PPEs, at Minute Maid Park today to delivery the necessary medical supplies to hospitals in the Texas Medical Center.

The foundation also included a $400,000 donation.