Contact tracing a priority for disease detectives in Harris County

Epidemiologists with the county's public health department are tracking and monitoring positive cases.

HOUSTON, Texas — As Harris County businesses get ready to reopen, county commissioners will hire more than 40 contact tracers to help control the spread of COVID-19.

On the frontlines are epidemiologists with Harris County Public Health who work as detectives investigating and tracking positive cases.

The fight against the novel coronavirus has completely changed the way epidemiologists do their jobs.

Genevieve, one of the epidemiologists, said they’re strictly working on COVID-19 cases.

“It’s 12 hours a day, seven days a week sometimes,” she said. “It’s a lot, but it’s a rewarding experience because we get to help so many people.”

The epis—as they’re known—use contract tracing to find positive cases. They also figure out who that person came in contact with or who may have transferred the disease to them.

“Their close contacts, family members, coworkers and try and get them to either isolate themselves or get tested themselves so we can stop the spread of the disease,” Genevieve said.

They’re in constant contact with patients throughout their 14-day quarantine.

Lead epidemiologist Jerry said, however, a new app lets people report their own symptoms, which is saving epis valuable time.

“They put in their temperature. They answer some yes-no questions about their symptoms and also whether or not they need us to contact them,” Jerry said.

The job can take a toll on them so they have resources to help them cope, such therapy dogs.

They know their roles in this ongoing battle against the virus is more important than ever.

