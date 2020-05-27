Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

Constable Rosen was tested on May 18 and got his results back on May 23.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen tested positive for COVID-19.

Rosen developed a fever earlier this month and went to get tested on May 18. He got his positive result on May 23.

Rosen had already been in quarantine since the day he went to get tested.

“I appreciate everybody being so thoughtful and kind in sending well wishes. We will get past this. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance,” Rosen said.

He is not showing serious symptoms and said he feels fine.

Anyone who has been in contact with Rosen should be tested and employees who have been in contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna