Conroe ISD's internet services attacked by 'outside source'

The district said last week they started experiencing "network issues that impacted phone and internet service." After working with engineers, they determined that the disruptions were not due to a malfunctioning piece of equipment on the district's end, but rather they were caused by an attack on their network.

District officials said the attack came from an outside source and was designed to overwhelm the network with volume.

No student or employee data was accessed.

Similar attacks have happened across the country as many districts have transitioned to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said it has adjusted to mitigate the impact on phones and the internet.

The matter is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.