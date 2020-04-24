Compassionate third grader sets up community food pantry, but her good deeds don't stop there

“I just want to help others," Clear Creek ISD student Alexandra Castillo says.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Clear Creek ISD third grader Alexandra Castillo may be small, but she has big plans and an even bigger heart.

The Wedgewood Elementary student has inspired her school to create a program to share goodie bags with kids who have been hurt, bullied or are new to campus.

And now, as her community faces the coronavirus pandemic, Alexandra is finding more ideas to actively help others.

“It warms my heart how she is always thinking of others and never gives up,” Julie Castillo said.

The child's latest effort tackles hunger.

“My neighbor across the street has a Little Free Library and I love getting books there and watching others get some, too,” Alexandra said. “I told my mom I wish there was a way to do that with food.”

Julie Castillo, her mother, found some pictures of “little free pantries” on Pinterest and the two got to work on their big project.

First, they put out a message on community pages asking if anyone had any supplies to donate or to purchase to put the pantry together.

About a week later, Brady Burnett with Burnett Realty built a cabinet and donated it to the family.

After the family put up the cabinet outside their home, the community dropped off food to keep the pantry fully stocked.

“I just want to help others. I want them to be able to find the things they may need for their house without having to go to the store,” Alexandra said.

She hopes her act of kindness can inspire others her age.

“I want them to know that even though we're just children we can make a difference,” she said. “That's why my motto is ‘never underestimate the power of a smile.’”

Alexandra has also made more than 300 face masks for community members. While her daughter keeps up with schoolwork and mask project, Julie Castillo helps to keep the pantry organized and stocked.

