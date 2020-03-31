SAN ANTONIO — As Texas braces for a rise in coronavirus cases, members of the community gathered at Frio Regional Hospital to pray and sing for patients and staff.

A video shared by Pearsall City Council member Davina Trevino-Rodriguez shows a parking lot full of cars with their flashers on, following social distancing rules while gathering to show support for the patients, doctors, nurses, and non-medical staff at hospitals all around San Antonio.

"We want to go ahead and thank these people here, they come out every single day and they're on the front lines of this," an official said. "Our nation is in trouble and we need to stay strong, we need to listen to the rules, we need to listen to our president and to our governor."

The event closed with a prayer for protection, a sincere thank you for the support, and a chorus of beeps from the crowd of cars.

