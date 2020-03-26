HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video is from Comicpalooza 2019.

Add Comicpalooza to the list of favorite Houston events being canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. It was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

This will be the first time since its inception in 2008 the annual event has not occurred.

The signature pop-culture festival was expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees and more than 600 merchants. People from all over the country travel to Houston for Comicpalooza.

Organizers say they discussed alternative dates, other venues and a modified show format but they weren't able to make it work.

“Canceling was a difficult decision made in the face of extraordinary circumstances,” said Michael Heckman, President of Comicpalooza and Senior Vice President of Houston First Corporation, “but we’ve exhausted every feasible option, and given the uncertainties this is the best path forward. We are, however, turning our efforts towards next year’s Comicpalooza and creating a superior fan experience.”

All ticket buyers and exhibitors who have already registered for this year will receive full refunds, with no action required from the purchaser. Details about the process can be found on the website at www.comicpalooza.com.

“Not only does this decision impact the fans, it also affects the vendors who depend on Comicpalooza, and the hospitality community who serve the high volume of visitors attending from around the country,” added Tom Segesta, Chairman of the Board, Greater Houston Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau. “The health and safety of everyone involved in this wonderful event is our highest priority. We are so thankful to all of the event partners and loyal fans and look forward to making next year’s convention even bigger and better.”

Although this year’s event is canceled, Comicpalooza management is working on several ways to highlight the artists and dealers who sell their merchandise at the show, in an attempt to offset the unfortunate burden caused by the cancellation.