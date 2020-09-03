COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in North Texas.

On Monday, local officials confirmed a patient from Collin County tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19.

Collin County health officials say the patient is a Frisco man in his 30s, is in isolation in his home and is being monitored by county health staff.

In a news release, officials stated, "the patient’s symptoms have not required hospitalization."

Collin County health officials said the man had recently traveled to California, but it's not known where the man contracted the virus.

Local officials did not release additional information on whether the man had a pre-existing health condition or was in close contact with someone who already tested positive for COVID-19.

County health officials said they are monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious.

“Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff,” a news release stated.

RELATED: What's a 'presumptive positive' coronavirus test?

A "presumptive positive" test result means local officials have tested the patient, but the CDC has not confirmed a positive diagnosis. Now the CDC will work to confirm the patient's diagnosis for COVID-19.

Last week, local health officials announced labs Dallas and Tarrant Counties recently gained the capability of being able to test for the virus.

RELATED: Labs in Dallas, Tarrant Counties now have capability of testing for coronavirus

"Although availability is limited at this time, we will be working with our medical community to ensure the test is available for people who meet the case definition for COVID-19 testing," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a written statement.

Testing locally could yield same-day or next-day results, according to officials.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang also stated the department has been preparing for any level of response that may be needed.

Last Thursday, officials confirmed several patients in the Houston area are being treated for coronavirus. The patients were all part of a larger group of people who went on the trip to Egypt in February.

Then, on Friday, the city of Austin, Texas, declared a major cancellation -- the annual South by Southwest film, media and music festival, which was set to take place from March 13-22.

"We are devastated to share this news with you," SXSW announced in a statement. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus is spread person-to-person.

According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread.

As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick

Don’t touch your eyes, mouth or nose, especial with unwashed hands

Washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched

Stay home if you are sick

Cover any coughs and sneezes

More on COVID-19:

Coronavirus live updates: Third Princess Diamond ship held at sea as US prepares to receive thousands from Grand Princess ship

North Texas couple quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

'Prepare but don't panic' is the message from Dallas COVID-19 experts

Experts say COVID-19 could hurt Texas trade and border economy