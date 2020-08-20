College and COVID-19: The different tactics schools are using to stop the spread

Some schools are doubling down on testing. And that means giving students and staff coronavirus tests early and often.

Colleges and universities around the country are welcoming back students. But how do you stop the spread of coronavirus in a population known for risk-taking? Let’s connect the dots.

We have already seen some schools struggle with stopping the spread of COVID-19. A part of that is due to what college kids do when they are not in the lecture hall.

Let’s just say social distancing is not always a popular choice.

Colleges have tried to tackle this in a number of ways, including making students sign pledges to follow the coronavirus restrictions to threatening suspension even expulsion for off-campus parties.

Some schools are doubling down on testing. And that means giving students and staff coronavirus tests early and often.

Colby College, a small school, is vowing to test students twice a week throughout the fall. To get that done, schools are turning to pool testing -- where you use one test on a pool of several samples, only going back to test individuals if one of those samples come back positive.

A big challenge for most universities and colleges are dealing with fraternities and sororities. Several outbreaks at colleges have been linked back to Greek life.