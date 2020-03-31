CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor made the announcement on Twitter. He said he was experiencing "fever, chills and shortness of breath."

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he said. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo, who is the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, said he is quarantined in his basement and will do his shows from there. He anchored the show from his home Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.