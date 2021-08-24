Some patients understand the closure of three stand-alone Memorial Hermann emergency rooms

Nurses from Kingwood, Spring and Sienna hospital's convenient care centers have been reassigned to other locations to help staff overwhelmed with patients.

HOUSTON — Hospitalizations at Houston-area hospitals due to COVID-19 continue to spike and reach near record levels.

Memorial Hermann is working to ensure they have the necessary resources to care for patients.

The hospital system has temporarily closed three off-site emergency rooms at care centers in the Houston region.

In a statement, Memorial Hermann said:

"As COVID-19 continues to rapidly surge in the Greater Houston area, and with hospitalizations exceeding prior surge volumes, our workforce is being pushed to the limit. We are actively pursuing all solutions to help ease the burden on our hardworking frontline staff and ensure that we continue providing safe, high-quality care to all those who need it.

"Closing these locations allows us to reassign the staff to other Memorial Hermann locations where their help is critically needed."

For residents in Kingwood, the Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center provides last-minute medical care.

Nurses from here have been reassigned to other locations to help staff overwhelmed with patients.

Myra Acosta is a patient.



"Coming to this 24-hour emergency center, yes, even though it’s great to have access to something to come and go really quick; but they’re needed somewhere else, because of the shortage that we have right now of nurses," Acosta said.

Two other Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Centers in Spring and Sienna have also temporarily close their doors.

“That is fine with me. I think they need to be where they’re needed the most, and this is just minor emergency. It’s not the main hospital, so they need to go where they’re needed," said Helen Zettlemoyer, another patient.

“I mean, they’re important, but right now, we have to be realistic of the numbers, how high they are, and where people that are really sick, they’re needed," Acosta said. "And if we have a nurses shortage, they need to be there in the ICU versus the emergency center.”

Memorial Hermann said the closures eliminate the need to transfer patients to the main hospital if needed.

Some patients said they’re aware they may have to travel a little farther to get care.

“I’ve used Memorial Hermann for all the years I’ve lived here, and I’m fine with going up to Humble if I need to," Zettlemoyer said.

Memorial Hermann said they’re committed to doing everything they can to respond to this latest COVID-19 surge. However, people who remain unvaccinated have to do their part to help things go back to normal.

“I’m ready for it to be over,” Zettlemoyer said.