Cleveland ISD suspends all student activities after families test positive for COVID-19

The Texas school district said these cases were linked to its band, cheer and athletic summer programs.

CLEVELAND, Texas — Cleveland ISD has suspended all student activities until next month after two families tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter posted Saturday to the school district website.

The school district said the cases were linked to the band, cheer and athletic summer programs.

The district said all activities have been suspended until July 5.

The announcement comes after the district confirmed a female student athlete had tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s unclear if that case is connected to the two families. Administrators said anyone who may have been exposed has been notified and their families.

The district plans to give another update next week.

Here’s the full statement posted to the Cleveland ISD website:

"As we continue honest, factual and open communication within Cleveland ISD during COVID-19, this message is to notify everyone that Cleveland ISD has had two families with confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. These positive tests have been associated with band, cheer, and athletic summer programs. I have deemed it to necessary, in the best interests of all students and staff, to suspend all student activities through Sunday, July 5, 2020.

An update will be provided during our Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Cleveland ISD Facebook Live program at 11 a.m. You can also contact Steve McCanless at smccanless@clevelandisd.org if you have any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19.

As always, the safety and health of our students and staff are the priority during this outbreak. Thank you for your support.

Respectfully, Chris Trotter

Superintendent of Schools"