Cleveland ISD high school athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Other students who may have been exposed to the virus have all been placed in quarantine.

HOUSTON — Cleveland ISD administrators announced Saturday morning a student athlete had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Houston-area school district has identified the student as a female in high school.

Administrators said they did reach out to the families of several other high school female athletes who may have been exposed.

All the students involved have been placed in quarantine.

Cleveland ISD released the following statement:

“Dear Summer Athletes, Parents and Community,

In order to continue honest and open communication within Cleveland ISD, this message is to notify everyone that a high school, female athlete has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Several female athletes and their families have been contacted and made aware of the exposure. All of the students have been quarantined per guidelines associated with COVID-19 exposures.

CISD staff members are following CDC, UIL, and county guidelines of reporting COVID-19 situations to proper officials. CISD will continue to follow sanitizing and precautionary measures (hand sanitizer, temperature checks and group protocols) as we continue summer activities for staff and students.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact Steve McCanless at smccanless@clevelandisd.org.”

