CLEVELAND, Texas — Cleveland ISD will be handing out free drive-thru meals to its students next week after extending the Spring Break vacation, the district said in a statement Friday.

The meals will be available March 16 at the Cleveland Middle School campus. The drive-thru will be open 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the student drop-off/pick-up area.

The district said the child must be younger than 18 and inside the vehicle during pickup in order to get the meal.

Parents are being instructed to enter the campus on Truman Street and then exit in front of the campus at 321.

Cleveland ISD has also extended its Spring Break, which was originally set for March 9 - 13.

Schools will now be closed from March 16 – March 20.

All campus events, extra-curricular activities and programs have also been be cancelled.

The decision was made in light of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the Houston area although no cases have been reported in Liberty County as of March 13.

