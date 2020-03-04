SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Judge Nelson Wolff, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood and Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick provided the following update on the response to the contained coronavirus outbreak at a local nursing home.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to the podium first and offered the following update: there are 84 residents at the Southeast Nursing Center, 67 have tested positive, and 1 has already passed away.

There are 60 staff members at the nursing home, 8 have tested positive, the 8 are in self-isolation. The outbreak is said to be contained at this time.

During the press conference, Mayor Nirenberg said that his Public Health Emergency Order has been amended to prevent nursing home staff from working in multiple facilities. "COVID-19 is here. It is deadly. Don't help the virus spread," Mayor Nierenberg said.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said that they are currently working on tracking transmission and limiting exposure at other nursing homes in the area.

Dr. Emerick stated that this is a localized outbreak and is not the peak. She advised that nursing homes in the area cancel group activities and group dinners.

If you are a nursing home/healthcare worker, Dr. Emerick advised going to the city's website and taking advantage of the self-screening tool.

Judge Wolff said that he expects to issue an order similar to the one Mayor Nirenberg ordered during the presser early next week.

Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran (District 3) advised residents to stay home when possible, practice good hygiene habits, and continue practicing social distancing. If you must go out, carry hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, additionally, she told residents not to take their entire family with them when grocery shopping.

The press conference in its entirety can be viewed below:

On Thursday, officials confirmed that 59 residents at a San Antonio-area nursing home tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The announcement came one day after authorities shared that they were made aware of an outbreak at the facility in March.