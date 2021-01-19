City of Houston will participate in nationwide display to honor COVID-19 victims

Several buildings around Houston will light up amber at dusk on Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner said the City of Houston will participate in a national display to honor the lives of those who have died from COVID-19.

Several buildings, including City Hall, will light up amber at dusk on Tuesday as a part of the nationwide Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19 event.

"The socially distanced memorial will follow all safety protocols and include remarks from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and invited faith leaders. The combined Honor Guard from the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department also will participate," the city said in a statement.

Here's an initial list of buildings that are expected to participate:

City Hall

Partnership Tower

The Wortham

Jones Hall

7 Wonders (Theatre District - west of the Wortham)

The Lyric Center

Main Street square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Park/Post Oak

George Bush Airport

Hobby Airport

Other buildings are expected to join the display.

"It is important that our City and country unite at this time and reflect on the devastating impact COVID-19 has inflicted on our communities. A lot of families are grieving the loss of a loved one. Hosting a memorial and remembering people who died due to complications from the virus will be a nonpartisan event. I encourage everyone to join us by illuminating your building, ringing a bell, and watching the virtual program," Turner said.

In Washington D.C., the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as well as other buildings will glow amber. Church bells will also ring as a part of a national moment of unity and remembrance.

"The program in Washington D.C. will emphasize the importance of looking back and remembering the lives we have lost to COVID-19 as we look forward to the hope of a new path and a brighter future," a release said.